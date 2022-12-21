Elin Electronics IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 07:24 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO is a fresh issue of up to ₹175 crore and OFS of up to ₹300 crore aggregating up to ₹475 crore
The initial public offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics received 37% subscription on the first day of offer that launched on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and will conclude on Thursday, December 22. The price range for the issue is at ₹234-247 a share.
