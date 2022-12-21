The initial public offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics received 37% subscription on the first day of offer that launched on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and will conclude on Thursday, December 22. The price range for the issue is at ₹234-247 a share.

Elin Electronics IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹300 crore aggregating up to ₹475 crore.

As per market observers, Elin Electronics shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹48 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to make its market debut on stock exchanges on December 30, 2022.

“On the valuations front Elin Electronics seems to be reasonably valued at a FY22 PE of 31.3x post-issue and 29.7x its FY23 annualized earnings (post issue) as compared to Dixon Technologies & Amber Enterprises which are trading at P/E of 140.4x & 62.8x respectively. As Elin’s Revenue/PAT is growing at a robust CAGR of 18%/19% respectively (FY20-22) with an even robust industry outlook coupled with consistent margins we recommend “SUBSCRIBE-Long Term" rating to this IPO," said Anand Rathi.

Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969. Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

“One can subscribe to IPO for long term as Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. Out of their Top-20 customers, they have been serving 11 customers for over 10 years and have been serving 16 customers for over 5 years. Company’s high customer retention capabilities are due to their one-stop-shop facilities and consistently maintaining high standards of manufacturing quality of products in a timely manner," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

