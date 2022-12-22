Elin Electronics IPO: Check GMP on last day of subscription2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:13 AM IST
- The public issue, with a price range fixed at ₹234-247 a share, will conclude on December 22
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 95% on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The public issue, with a price range fixed at ₹234-247 a share, will conclude on Thursday, December 22.
