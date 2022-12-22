The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 95% on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The public issue, with a price range fixed at ₹234-247 a share, will conclude on Thursday, December 22.

As per market observers, Elin Electronics shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹22 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to make its market debut on stock exchanges next week on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Elin Electronics IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹300 crore, aggregating up to ₹475 crore.

“Elin caters to its customers through a diversified product portfolio. This has not only helped the company to gain market share over the years but has also aided in gaining wallet share of existing customers. As a result, the revenue has grown at 18% CAGR in FY20-22. Elin has maintained its EBITDA margin in the range of 7-8% over FY20-22 supported by cost control measures, addition of new product categories and increasing focus on high margin ODM business. In addition, PAT has grown at a CAGR of 19% in FY20-22 supported by higher EBITDA. We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO," said ICICI Securities.

Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969. Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

“Elin Electronics Limited's (EEL) presence in product segments with growing demand, marquee customer base and continuous focus on efficiency and productivity has enabled to deliver consistent and strong financial performance. It has a strong balance sheet with net worth of Rs. 3,201.49 million as of September 30, 2022 and has been able to maintain a low debt position.. Its strong operational and financial performance will allow it to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the OEM and ODM industry in India," said HDFC Securities.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.