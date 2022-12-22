Elin Electronics IPO: Check GMP on last day of subscription

“Elin caters to its customers through a diversified product portfolio. This has not only helped the company to gain market share over the years but has also aided in gaining wallet share of existing customers. As a result, the revenue has grown at 18% CAGR in FY20-22. Elin has maintained its EBITDA margin in the range of 7-8% over FY20-22 supported by cost control measures, addition of new product categories and increasing focus on high margin ODM business. In addition, PAT has grown at a CAGR of 19% in FY20-22 supported by higher EBITDA. We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO," said ICICI Securities.