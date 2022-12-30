Elin Electronics IPO listing date today. Experts predict ‘flat’ debut of shares3 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 05:48 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO listing date has been fixed on 30th December 2022
Elin Electronics IPO listing date has been fixed on 30th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, “Effective from Friday, December 30, 2022, the equity shares of Elin Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Elin Electronics shares will become available for trade on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Friday morning deals.
