Elin Electronics IPO listing date today. Experts predict ‘flat’ debut of shares

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Elin Electronics Limited is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider in the country. The company has an established market position and strong customer relationships. It also has consistent financial performance with strong revenue growth and a stable margin. However, the company is operating in a highly competitive market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from a limited number of customers. The issue had a P/E valuation of 25.75, which was attractively priced when compared to its peers."