Elin Electronics IPO opens next week. GMP, review, date, other details in 10 points4 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 12:21 PM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹40, say market observers
Elin Electronics IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening for subscribers on 20th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹234 to ₹237 per equity share and the issue will remain open for bidding till 22nd December 2022. The company aims to raise ₹475 crore from this public offer out of which ₹175 crore is aimed from fresh issues.
