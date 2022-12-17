Elin Electronics IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening for subscribers on 20th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹234 to ₹237 per equity share and the issue will remain open for bidding till 22nd December 2022. The company aims to raise ₹475 crore from this public offer out of which ₹175 crore is aimed from fresh issues.

The book build issue had started to impact grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Elin Electronic Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

We list out important Elin Electronics IPO details in 10 points:

1] Elin Electronics IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

2] Elin Electronics IPO price band: Promoters of the company have fixed price band at ₹234 to ₹237 per equity share.

3] Elin Electronics IPO date: The public issue will open on 20th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 22nd December 2022.

4] Elin Electronics IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹475 crore from its public offer out of which ₹300 crore is reserved for OFS (Offer For Sale).

5] Elin Electronics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots. One lot of the public issue will comprise 60 company shares.

6] Elin Electronics IPO application limit: A retail investor can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

7] Elin Electronics IPO allotment date: Finalisation of shares is most likely on 27th December 2022.

8] Elin Electronics IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and it is most likely to list on 30th December 2022.

9] Elin Electronics IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

10] Elin Electronics IPO review: .Elin Electronics Limited (“Elin") is a leading electronics manufacturing services (“EMS") manufacturer of end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. Based on their overall market, they are projected to be the largest players in this category, with a market share of 12 % in Fiscal 2021. In addition, they are one of the key players in LED lighting and flashlight with EMS market share of approximately 7% in Fiscal 2021 and is also one of the key players in small appliances vertical with EMS market share of 10.7% in Fiscal 2021," Axis Capital reports.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.