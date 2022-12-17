10] Elin Electronics IPO review: .Elin Electronics Limited (“Elin") is a leading electronics manufacturing services (“EMS") manufacturer of end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. Based on their overall market, they are projected to be the largest players in this category, with a market share of 12 % in Fiscal 2021. In addition, they are one of the key players in LED lighting and flashlight with EMS market share of approximately 7% in Fiscal 2021 and is also one of the key players in small appliances vertical with EMS market share of 10.7% in Fiscal 2021," Axis Capital reports.