Elin Electronics IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

On whether one should apply for the IPO or not, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "The company has an established market position and strong customer relationships. It also has consistent financial performance with strong revenue growth and a stable margin. However, the company is operating in a highly competitive market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from a limited number of customers. The issue is coming at a P/E valuation of 25.75, which is attractively priced when compared to its peers. After considering all the factors we recommend to SUBSCRIBE this issue for long term."

