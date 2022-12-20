Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Elin Electronics IPO: 142 crore raised through anchor investors

Elin Electronics IPO: 142 crore raised through anchor investors

1 min read . 08:41 AM ISTLivemint
Representative Image

  • Elin Electronics IPO price band was fixed at 234 - 247 per equity share and the company aims to raise 475 crore from this public offer

The anchor investors in Elin Electronics were allocated 57.69 lakh equity shares in aggregate at 247 per share, at upper end of the price band in consultation with book running managers - Axis Capital and JM Financial.

The company said in a BSE filing it has mobilised a total of 142.5 crore through anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics opens today for bidding and will be open till December 22. The promoters of the company fixed Elin Electronics IPO price band at 234 - 247 per equity share and the company aims to raise 475 crore from this public offer.

