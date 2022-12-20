Elin Electronics IPO: 142 crore raised through anchor investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics opens today for bidding and will be open till December 22. The promoters of the company fixed Elin Electronics IPO price band at ₹234 - ₹247 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹475 crore from this public offer.

The company said in a BSE filing it has mobilised a total of ₹142.5 crore through anchor investors.

The anchor investors in Elin Electronics were allocated 57.69 lakh equity shares in aggregate at ₹247 per share, at upper end of the price band in consultation with book running managers - Axis Capital and JM Financial.

