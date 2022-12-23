Elin Electronics IPO subscribed over 3 times. Check GMP, share allotment, listing date details2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO consisted of a fresh issue of up to ₹175 crore and OFS of up to ₹300 crore
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription that was open from Tuesday, December 20 till Thursday, December 22, 2022. The public issue received bids for 4,39,67,400 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer.
