The finalization of basis of share allotment of Elin Electronics IPO is expected to take place next week on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.