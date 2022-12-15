Electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics will open for public subscription on 20 December. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on 22 December.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹234 to ₹247 per equity share for its ₹475 crore initial share-sale. The electronics manufacturing services company has cut the public issue size to ₹475 crore from ₹760 crore planned earlier.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples of 60 equity shares thereafter.

The anchor investors will bid only on 19 December.

The public issue with a face value of ₹5 per equity share comprises a fresh issue worth ₹175 crore and an offer for sale of shares of up to ₹300 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders.

50% of shares have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% of shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% of shares will be allotted to retail investors.

Around ₹121.1 crore shares will be sold by the promoter group, which includes Vinay Kumar Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Sumit Sethia, Suman Sethia, and Vasudha Sethia. Other shareholders will sell shares worth ₹178.88 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure for upgradation and expansion of existing plants in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Verna in Goa and for general corporate purposes.

About Elin

Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

Its product portfolio includes LED lighting, fans and switches, small appliances, fractional horsepower motors, medical diagnostic cartridges, plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, among others.

Elin's revenue from operations surged by 26.83% from ₹862.38 crore in fiscal 2021 to ₹1,093.75 crore in fiscal 2022, while profit after tax grew 12.31% from ₹34.86 crore in fiscal 2021 to ₹39.15 crore in fiscal 2022.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹604.46 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and profit after tax at ₹20.67 crore.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.