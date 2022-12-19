Elin Electronics IPO: What GMP signals as public issue opens soon2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO is opening on 20th December and it will remain open till 22nd December 2022
Elin Electronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics Ltd is going to open for subscribers on 20th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd December 2022. The public issue worth ₹475 crore aims to raise ₹175 crore from fresh issue whereas ₹300 crore of the net proceeds has been kept reserved for OFS (offer for sale) route.
