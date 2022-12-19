Elin Electronics IPO: What GMP signals as public issue opens soon

Elin Electronics IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Elin Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹47, which is ₹7 higher from its weekend GMP of ₹40. So, the grey market sentiments have gone further northward despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that much will depend upon the Dalal Street sentiments and the kind of response this public issue receives from the investors. However, they maintained that GMP of ₹47 is a good sign as the premium signaled by the grey market is around 19 per cent higher from its price band of ₹234 to ₹247 per equity share.