Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment date today: Steps to check status; latest GMP for over ₹850 crore offer

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, which closed for subscription earlier this week, is set to declare its allotment status on Friday, June 27.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO was a mainboard issue worth ₹852.53 crore. It received decent demand and is witnessing a firm trend in the grey market, making investors keen about its allotment.

The IPO, which ran between June 24 to June 26, was subscribed 17.37 times at the end of the three-day bidding period, with the QIB portion booked 45.27 times, the NII portion subscribed 15.58 times and the retail quota booked 2.19 times.

The issue was priced in the range of ₹380 to ₹400 per share and was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹452.53 crore.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Allotment Status With the shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO slated to list on both BSE and NSE, investors can check the allotment status on the exchanges' websites.

Additionally, they can also check Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status on the registrar's website, as well, which is Kfin Technologies Limited in this case.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Allotment Status on BSE - Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

- Choose ‘Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases’ as Issue Name from the dropdown menu

- Enter either Application No. or PAN

- Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies - Visit the IPO registrar's website at this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

- Select IPO from the dropdown: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

- Enter Application Number/PAN/Demat Number

- Enter Captcha

- Click on Submit

Your Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO was ₹41 per share. This means Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares were trading ₹41 or 10.25% higher at ₹441 apiece in the grey market premium. If the trend sustains, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO shares could list at a 10% premium.