Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO: Here are the 10 key things to Know from the RHP

10 Key things from the RHP 1. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO size: The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases 'IPO is a book-building issue of ₹852.53 crores. A total of 1.13 crore shares, worth ₹452.53 crores, are being offered for sale in addition to a new issue of 1.00 crore shares, worth ₹400.00 crores.

2. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Key dates The subscription period for the Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO begins on June 24, 2025, and ends on June 26 of the same year. On Friday, June 27, 2025, the allocation for the Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

3. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Price band Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO price band is set at ₹380 to ₹400 per share.

4. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO: Subscription details An application must have a minimum lot size of 37 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹14,060 considering the lower price band. To avoid the oversubscription situation, however, it is advised that investors bid at the upper end of the price band, which is approximately ₹14,800.

5. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Listing details The BSE and NSE will list Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares, with a preliminary listing date set for Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

6. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases; Registrar and Lead managers to the issue The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO's book-running lead managers are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and JM Financial Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

7. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—About the company: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited (EIGL), an Indian corporation founded in 1973, specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty, industrial, and medicinal gases.

8. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Objectives of the issue The company plans to use part of the proceeds towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of some outstanding loans that the business has taken. The plans are to use ₹210.00 crore towards the same.

It also plans to invest about ₹104.50 crore towards the installation of a 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II facility.

The rest is to be used for general corporate purposes.

9. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Financials Between the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, compared to the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited had recorded a 20% increase in revenue and an 84% increase in net profit or profit after tax (PAT).

10 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases—Key Risks Its business depends on relationships with its customers, and the loss of one or more of our key customers, or the deterioration of their financial condition or prospects, or a reduction in their demand for our products, could adversely affect its business, results of operations, cash flows, and financial condition.