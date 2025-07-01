Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, July 1) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the equity shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, June 27. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, June 30. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscription status was 22.19 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, June 26, as per BSE data.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO listing price prediction According to Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research & Business Development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, a healthier listing premium is anticipated, likely in the range of 5–6% above the issue price. The company has shown consistent performance, with strong growth in revenue and profitability, backed by a leadership position in industrial and medical gases. Its financials reflect disciplined cost control and healthy margins.

Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies said that Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO saw good overall demand, being subscribed 22.19 times, mainly due to strong interest from big institutional investors. The QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) category was subscribed 64.23 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 15.21 times. Retail investors showed more moderate interest, with 2.14 times subscription. The stock is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹55, which hints at possible listing gains of around 13.75%.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today is +57. This indicates Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading at a premium of ₹57 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price is indicated at ₹457 apiece, which is 14.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹400.

According to the grey market activities over the past 18 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend, indicating an anticipated strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest reaches ₹58, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a new issue worth ₹400 crore, along with a sell-off (OFS) of 1.44 crore shares from promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala and Varun Agarwal. At the highest pricing level, the OFS is anticipated to amount to approximately ₹577 crore, resulting in a total issue size of close to ₹977 crore.

The company plans to allocate ₹210 crore from the proceeds of the new issue to pay down its debt, while ₹104.5 crore is designated for the setup of a 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II facility. As of April 2025, Ellenbarrie’s total outstanding debt stood at ₹264.2 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and JM Financial Limited are serving as the lead managers for Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases' IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for this offer.

