Ellenbarrie share price locked in 10% upper circuit post strong debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Ellenbarrie share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, July 1. On NSE, Ellenbarrie share price was listed at ₹486 per share, 21.5% higher than the issue price of ₹400. On BSE, Ellenbarrie share price today was listed at ₹492 apiece, up 23% from the issue price.

Following Ellenbarrie's share price debut, the stock was locked in the 10% upper circuit. Ellenbarrie share price touched an intraday high of ₹534.60 and an intraday low of ₹486 per share on the NSE.

Market experts had anticipated Ellenbarrie share price listing at about 5%–6% above the issue price.

Ellenbarrie IPO GMP today was +57 ahead of the listing. This indicates Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading at a premium of ₹57 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was at ₹457 apiece, which was 14.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹400.

With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIS), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscription status was 22.19 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, June 26, as per BSE data. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO date of subscription was scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 and closed on Thursday, June 26.

Ellenbarrie share price outlook According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head INVasset, PMS, at listing, the stock trades at ~80x FY25 earnings, which is steep on the face of it. But valuation is often contextual, Dasani said, adding that Ellenbarrie’s EBITDA margin stands at 36% and net profit margin at 27% — among the best in the industry.

“These high-quality financials justify the market optimism. For perspective, its larger peer, Linde India, trades at a P/E of over 120, albeit with a two-decade-long public track record. The challenge now is sustaining growth and margins while managing risk. Over 85% of Ellenbarrie’s business comes from repeat bulk buyers — which ensures customer loyalty but also heightens dependence. Any slowdown in steel demand or medical oxygen off-take could sharply affect revenue,” he added.

For now, the listing premium reflects investor belief in the company’s profitability and positioning — but maintaining that confidence will hinge on steady performance in a capital-intensive, demand-sensitive industry, Dasani said.