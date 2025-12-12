Elon Musk confirms SpaceX IPO? Billionaire calls new report ‘accurate’ — What we know about the public offer

Elon Musk has finally responded to reports claiming the launch of a SpaceX IPO in 2026.

In a post on X, the billionaire SpaceX CEO said that the report of his company planning to go public is “accurate”.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla among other ventures, was responding to a report in online publication Ars Technica.

“As usual, Eric is accurate,” Musk said, reposting the article by Eric Berger, who examined why a SpaceX IPO sounds viable right now.

Elon Musk's California-based company ranks as the world's second most-valuable private startup after ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to data from Crunchbase.

SpaceX IPO at the reported valuation would represent the second-richest completed public share sale in history, after Saudi Aramco’s blockbuster $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Also Read | What a SpaceX IPO would mean for Tesla investors.

Also Read | SpaceX to pursue 2026 IPO raising far above $30 billion

What did the article say? The article from Ars Technica’s Eric Berger, titled “Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon”, outlined that the rise of artificial intelligence and bright future for data centres play a key role behind the decision of launching a SpaceX IPO.

The article describes the embrace of an IPO as a “major change in thinking” for Elon Musk, who had previously resisted a public listing for SpaceX.

Berger reasoned that Musk was not interested previously in a SpaceX IPO because “he has not enjoyed the public scrutiny of Tesla, and feared that shareholder desires for financial return were not consistent with his ultimate goal of settling Mars.”

Earlier SpaceX IPO reports Elon Musk's comments comes days after multiple US news outlets reported that a SpaceX IPO is coming in 2026.

Last week, both The Information and Wall Street Journal reported the likeliness of the company to go public.

This week, Bloomberg said in an article that SpaceX is trying to take the IPO route next year and is looking to raise more than $30 billion. The report added that the IPO could launch as soon as mid-to-late 2026 but could be delayed to 2027.

Also Read | Sam Altman has explored deal to build competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on a possible SpaceX IPO in 2026 too, saying that Musk's space company is looking to raise more than $25 billion. The move could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion, the report said.

According to the Bloomberg report, the potential SpaceX IPO comes at a time when the company is looking forward to a massive increase in revenues tied to its Starlink telecommunications business.