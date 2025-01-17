EMA Partners India IPO: GMP, subscription status & other key details about ₹76 crore SME issue

EMA Partners India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EMA Partners India opened for subscription on Friday, January 17.

EMA Partners India IPO worth ₹76 crore is a combination of a fresh share sale of 53.34 lakh shares worth ₹66.14 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.96 lakh shares, totalling ₹9.87 crore.

The price band for EMA Partners India IPO is set at ₹117 to ₹124 per share. The minimum lot size for the issue is 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,24,000 by retail investors.

The public offer will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, January 21, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Wednesday, January 22. EMA Partners India shares are expected to list on the bourses on Friday, January 24.

The company plans to utilise the funds raised from the IPO to strengthen its leadership team across the company and its subsidiaries, upgrade its existing IT infrastructure, repay certain outstanding borrowings, pursue potential inorganic acquisitions, and support general corporate purposes.

EMA Partners India IPO Subscription Status As of 10.34 am on Friday, the first day of bidding, EMA Partners India IPO was booked 0.06 times. The retail portion was subscribed 0.11 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 0.04 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion did not receive any bids yet.

EMA Partners India IPO GMP Today The GMP for EMA Partners India IPO was nil on Friday, signalling that shares of the company could list at par with the issue price of ₹124.

About EMA Partners India EMA Partners India is an executive search firm that offers tailored leadership hiring solutions to a variety of clients across different industries.

It has successfully recruited numerous business and functional leaders for both domestic and international clients.

Headquartered in Mumbai, EMA Partners India has offices in Chennai, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. The company also has an international presence with subsidiaries in Singapore and Dubai.

The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹6,729.62 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2024, from ₹5,014.28 lakh in the year ended March 31, 202,3 and ₹5,695.68 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2022, representing a CAGR of approximately 8.70%.

Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹1,427.30 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2024, from ₹307.07 crore as of March 31, 202,3 while as of March 2022, it stood at ₹1,127.06 crore, representing a CAGR of 8.19%.