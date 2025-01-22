EMA Partners IPO allotment date today: EMA Partners India IPO allotment share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check the EMA Partners IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. EMA Partners IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 221.06 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, EMA Partners India Ltd, opened on Friday, January 17, and ended on Tuesday, January 21.

Investors can check the basis of allotment to see how many shares, if any, they have received. The number of shares allocated to them will also be listed in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not receive shares will initiate the return process. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Thursday, January 23. The refund procedure will also begin on Thursday.

EMA Partners IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, January 24 on NSE SME.

How to check EMA Partners IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? If you have applied for the EMA Partners IPO , you can do a EMA Partners IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To enter your login credentials directly, use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link to the IPO allocation for EMA Partners

Step 2 Select the company "EMA Partners IPO" from the list.

Step 3 Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 All you have to do is click "Search."

You may use a computer monitor or the display on your phone to watch your EMA Partners IPO.

EMA Partners IPO GMP today EMA Partners IPO GMP is +60 . This indicates EMA Partners share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EMA Partners share price was indicated at ₹184 apiece, which is 48.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

According to the grey market activity observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, while the highest reaches ₹108, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.