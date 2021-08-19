Emcure Pharma files for 4,000 crore IPO

In July, Emcure Pharma said it has strengthened its board with the inclusion of four new independent directors, including former Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale. The others who have joined the company's board are Shailesh Ayyangar, Hitesh Jain and Vidya Yeravdekar. Earlier this year, Berjis Desai had taken over as the chairman of Emcure Board.

