Emcure Pharma IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online

  • Emcure Pharma IPO GMP: Shares of the pharma company are available at a premium of 392 in the grey market today, say market observers

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Jul 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime Private Limited website.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime Private Limited website.(https://www.emcure.com/)

Emcure Pharma IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited ended on Friday last week, and the focus has now shifted to the Emcure Pharma IPO allotment date. As per the 'T+3' listing rule, share allocation is most likely on 8th July 2024, i.e. today. Once the Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status becomes public, bidders can check the allotment status online. They can do so by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar of the public issue, Link Intime India Private Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of the share allocation, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited are available at a premium of 392 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Emcure Pharma IPO GMP today

Emcure Pharma IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 392, which is 61 higher than the weekend's Emcure Pharma IPO GMP of 331, say market observers. They said that Emcure Pharma IPO GMP has surged on strong Emcure Pharma IPO subscription status and strong stock market sentiments.

Emcure Pharma IPO allotment links

For more convenience, Emcure Pharma IPO applicants can use the direct BSE link https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to check their Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status online.

Infographic: mintgenie

Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Click on 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Select 'Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited' in the space given in the issue name;

4] Enter application number or PAN details;

5] Click on 'I am not a robot' and

6] Clich at the 'Search' button given below.

Your Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status check Link Intime

1] Login at the direct Link Intime — https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited';

3] Enter PAN; and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 09:39 AM IST
