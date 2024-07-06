Emcure Pharma IPO: GMP steady, focus shifts on allotment date after strong subscription status

Emcure Pharma IPO: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited concluded on Friday last week, with the public issue worth ₹1,952.03 crore receiving a robust response from the Indian primary market investors. The Emcure Pharma IPO subscription status reveals that the public issue was oversubscribed 67.87 times in the three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024. The focus now shifts to the Emcure Pharma IPO allotment date, which is expected to be on 8th July 2024, i.e., Monday next week. Meanwhile, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited continue to maintain positive trends in the grey market, with a premium of ₹331, according to stock market observers.

Emcure Pharma IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Emcure Pharma IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹331, unchanged from Friday's GMP of ₹331. Market observers said that the steady GMP could be attributed to two significant reasons: positive sentiments in the Indian stock market and strong IPO subscription status. They said that the grey market may remain bullish on the Emcure Pharma IPO as the outlook for the secondary market is still bullish.

Emcure Pharma IPO subscription status After three days of bidding from July 3rd to 5th, 2024, the public issue was subscribed 67.87 times, the retail portion of the book build issue was filled 7.21 times, the NII portion of the initial offer was subscribed 48.32 times, and the QIB segment was filled 195.83 times. So, it is clear that the public issue received strong responses from the NII and QIB investors.

Emcure Pharma IPO allotment date, other details In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Emcure Pharma IPO allotment date is Monday, July 8th, 2024. Likewise, the most likely Emcure Pharma IPO listing date is Wednesday, July 10th, 2024.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status check Once the share allocation is made public, bidders can easily check their Emcure Pharma IPO allotment status online. They can do so by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue, Link Intime India Private Limited.