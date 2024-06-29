Emcure Pharma IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of opening for subscription

The shares of Emcure Pharma IPO is trading at a premium of 255 in the grey market premium (GMP) on Saturday, June 29, just days before the issue opens for subscription, according to investorgain.com.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published09:21 PM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been set in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>960 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,008 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹960 to ₹1,008 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. (https://www.emcure.com/)

The Pune-based Emcure Pharma is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO will open for subscription on July 3 and will close on July 5.

The shares of Emcure Pharma IPO is trading at a premium of 255 in the grey market premium (GMP) on Saturday, June 29, just days before the issue opens for subscription, according to investorgain.com.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where shares begin trading before their IPO allotment and continue until the listing day. Many investors monitor the Grey Market Premium (GMP) to gauge the anticipated listing price.

Also Read | Emcure Pharma IPO: Price band fixed at ₹960-1,008 apiece; check details

This means that the estimated listing price of Emcure Pharma IPO is 1,263, which is 25.3 per cent of the IPO price band of 1,008 per share. The lowest GMP of the upcoming IPO is 0, while the highest GMP is 271.

The company aims to raise over a total of 1,951.04 crore through the issue, at the upper price band of 1,008. The IPO comprises a fresh share sale worth 800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders.

Promoters Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Sunil Rajanikant Mehta, Namita Vikas Thapar, and Samit Satish Mehta are the selling shareholders in the OFS.

Nearly 50 per cent of the public offer has been allocated to qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent of the net offer is designated for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 per cent is set aside for retail investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for the repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings by the company, as well as for general corporate purposes. Additionally, the proceeds from the OFS will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, JP Morgan India, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers for the issue, with Link Intime India serving as the registrar.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIPOEmcure Pharma IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of opening for subscription

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue