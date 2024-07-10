Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts say on share debut

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO expected to have a healthy listing gain of 25-30% with strong investor interest, attractive prices, and top-line growth. Anticipated offering price between 1,370-1,390 per share with a listing premium of 37%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published10 Jul 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, July 10) on the bourses at 10:00 IST.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, July 10) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. (https://www.emcure.com/)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, July 10) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Wednesday's deals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Trading members of the Exchange are thus notified, in accordance with the BSE notice, that the equity shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be listed and admitted to trade on the Exchange on the list of 'B' Group of Securities as of Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO details.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing prediction

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities

Tapse claims that Emcure Pharma had a strong response from all kinds of investors from the first to the last day of the offering. Given the attractive prices and the chance to participate in the top Indian pharmaceutical firm specialising in HIV antiviral therapy and gynecology, Prashanth thinks investor interest has increased. Tapse continue to advise allotted investors to book profits on the day of anticipated listing, taking into account all the parameters such as subscription demand and market sentiments. This indicates a healthy room for listing gain in the range of ~25-30% against the issue price of 1,008 per share.

Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360

Goel said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals, which was founded in 1981, is engaged in the research, development, production, and international marketing of a broad variety of pharmaceutical products in a number of important therapeutic areas. It showed consistent top line growth during the specified timeframes. With increased interest and depreciation allowances, its bottom line did, however, show diminishing tendencies. Its bottom line will increase in proportion to the debt reduction after the IPO. Amit anticipates a decent offering price of between 1,370 and 1,390 per share, or a listing premium of about 37%.

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered RA and Co-Founder of SMT

"Emcure Pharmaceuticals's book-built IPO issue of 1,952.03 crores has been subscribed 67.87 times. While the main board IPO garnered an incredible response from all categories, it didn’t charm retail investors mostly due to its high price band of 960-1,008.

Notably, its pre-IPO PE of 34.55 is expected to increase to 36.07, making it at par with the average pharma sector PE of 36.80. While the IPO’s GMP suggests a 358 premium on its upper band, I anticipate a 20-28% listing. Subscribers, especially retailers with allotments may consider holding as it could reach 2X of the IPO price in 3-9 months while following a stop loss of 10-12% of its lower price band," explained Ambala.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today

Emcure Pharma IPO GMP today is +300. This indicates Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price were trading at a premium of 300 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Emcure Pharma IPO expected listing price was indicated at 1 308 apiece, which is 29.76% higher than the IPO price of 1,008.

Grey market activity for the past 14 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is heading upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is 0 and the maximum GMP is 390.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

