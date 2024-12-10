Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment today; steps to check status online & latest GMP

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment today; steps to check status online & latest GMP

Shivangini

  • Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 10. The IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the overall issue garnering over 530 times bids.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO was subscribed an impressive 530.59 times, with investors applying for 1.81 billion shares compared to the 3.42 million shares available

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO: The share allotment for Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) is anticipated to be finalised on Tuesday, December 10, a day after the public offer closed for bidding. The IPO saw overwhelming interest, particularly from non-institutional investors.

The IPO was subscribed an impressive 530.59 times, with investors applying for 1.81 billion shares compared to the 3.42 million shares available.

Retail investors applied for 955 million shares, oversubscribing their allocated 1.71 million shares by 558.11 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) bid for 668.8 million shares against a reserved 733,200 shares, resulting in a subscription rate of 912.18 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) applied for 191.4 million shares, oversubscribing their quota of 976,800 shares by 195.95 times.

How to check Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status

Investors can easily verify Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status using two primary methods – through the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or the BSE website. Here's a step-by-step guide for each method.

How to check IPO allotment status via Link Intime

1. Visit the Link Intime website.

2. Select “Emerald Tyre Manufacturers" from the dropdown menu.

3. Choose your preferred identification method: PAN number, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Input the relevant details.

5. Click on the “Search" button to view your allotment status.

How to check IPO allotment status via BSE Website

1. Navigate to the BSE website.

2. Select “Equity" under the Issue Type category.

3. Choose “Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited" from the list.

4. Provide either your application number or PAN.

5. Confirm the captcha and click “Submit" to display the allotment status.

How to check IPO allotment status via demat Account

1. Log in to your Demat or trading account.

2. Check if the allotted shares are credited.

3. If shares appear in your account, the allotment has been successful.

How to check IPO allotment status via Bank Account

1. Log in to the bank account used for the IPO application.

2. Check the transaction history for debits or refunds related to the IPO.

3. Successful allotments will show a debit corresponding to the application amount.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO GMP

As of early December 10, the grey market premium (GMP) for Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO stood at 95. This suggests a potential 100% listing gain, with an expected listing price of 190 per share.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO details

The 49.26 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.986 million shares worth 47.37 crore and an offer for sale of 199,000 shares valued at 1.89 crore. Shares were offered in the price band of 90 to 95 per share.

Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is managing the allotment process as the IPO registrar. GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the sole book-running lead manager, while Giriraj Stock Broking serves as the market maker.

Key dates for the IPO

Opening date: December 5, 2024

Closing date: December 9, 2024

Allotment date: December 10, 2024

Refunds begin: December 11, 2024

Demat account credit: December 11, 2024

Listing date: December 12, 2024

Company Overview

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited, established in 2002, is a leader in off-highway tire and wheel services. The company has a global footprint, exporting products to markets including the UAE, Russia, the United States, and Europe. Key export destinations in Europe include Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Italy.

The company has shown strong financial growth over recent years. Revenue grew from 13,469.67 lakh in 2022 to 17,196.84 lakh in 2024. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 37.04% between FY 2023 and FY 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
