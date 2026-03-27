Emiac Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 key points

Emiac Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emiac Technologies opened for public subscription on Friday, March 27. The book build issue is witnessing tepid buying interest, as grey markets also reflect low demand for the stock.

Meanwhile, the company has raised ₹8.70 crore from anchor investors as it finalised the allocation of 8.88 lakh shares at a price of ₹98 per share.

Emiac Technologies IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the GMP (grey market premium) of Emiac Technologies shares was nil on Friday morning. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Advertisement

Emiac Technologies IPO subscription status By 12:01 pm on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of nearly 0.03 times, with the retail portion booked 0.03 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.05 times. QIB's portion was yet to see any subscription till that time.

Emiac Technologies IPO details 1. Emiac Technologies IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to purchase computers, laptops, other related accessories, software subscriptions and cloud hosting.

Besides, the company will use the net proceeds for working capital requirements, manpower hiring, branding and marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

2. Emiac Technologies IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, March 27 and will conclude on Wednesday, April 8.

Advertisement

3. Emiac Technologies IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share.

4. Emiac Technologies IPO size: The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 32,40,000 shares to raise ₹31.75 crore.

5. Emiac Technologies IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares.

6. Emiac Technologies IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 15,12,000 shares (46.67% of the issue), including the anchor investor portion of 8,88,000 shares. Retail investors have been offered 10,92,000 shares, or 33.70% of the net issue. The company has reserved 4,68,000 (14.44% of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Emiac Technologies IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, April 9. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on the next business day, on Friday, April 10, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

Advertisement

8. Emiac Technologies IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the Emiac Technologies IPO.

9. Emiac Technologies IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Monday, April 13.

10. Emiac Technologies business overview: Emiac Technologies is an AI- based, technology and digital solutions company. As per the RHP, the company offers tailored solutions across a diverse range of sectors such as digital marketing, BFSI, healthcare, IT and technology, education, automobile, etc.

The company's profit in FY23 was ₹38.76 lakh, which rose to ₹83.58 lakh in FY24, and to ₹4.21 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations in FY23 was ₹2.94 crore, which climbed to ₹5.32 crore in FY24, and to ₹19.86 crore in FY25.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.