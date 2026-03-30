Emiac Technologies IPO Day 2: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details

Emiac Technologies IPO Day 2: Emiac Technologies' initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on Friday, March 27, has received a tepid response from investors as the issue has been subscribed just 11% so far.

The company secured ₹8.70 crore from anchor investors ahead of the offer launch after allocating 8.88 lakh shares at ₹98 each.

Emiac Technology is an AI-powered firm that empowers brands to expand via intelligent digital marketing tools. It provides comprehensive services like content development, branding, online reputation management, digital marketing, business automation, and tech support. By blending AI, automation, and innovative ideas, the company crafts tailored strategies that deliver tangible outcomes.

Emiac Technology IPO subscription status On the first day of bidding, the issue had received a total subscription of about 0.11 times. The retail category was subscribed 0.09 times, the NII portion reached 0.23 times, and the QIB segment had no subscriptions yet.

Emiac Technology IPO GMP today According to websites tracking grey market, the GMP of Emiac Technology IPO was +0 on Monday, March 30. This means that the estimated listing price of Emiac Technology IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price of ₹98.

Emiac Technology IPO details Emiac Technologies IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹31.75 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares aggregating ₹31.75 crore.

The IPO will remain open for subscription till April 8. The allotment is expected to be finalised on April 9, 2026. Meanwhile, shares of Emiac Technologies IPO are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on April 13.

The price band is set at ₹93– ₹98 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Retail individual investors need a minimum investment of ₹1,17,600 (for 2,400 shares at the upper price band).

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The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the issue toward acquiring computers, laptops, related accessories, software subscriptions, and cloud hosting services.

Additionally, funds will support working capital needs, hiring personnel, branding and marketing efforts, and general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager for the Emiac Technologies IPO, with Bigshare Services acting as the registrar.