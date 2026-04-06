Emiac Technologies IPO Day 5: Issue booked 56% so far. Check GMP, price band, and other key details about SME offer

Emiac Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emiac Technologies entered its fifth day of bidding on April 6, with the subscription status managing to cross the halfway mark. The offer opened on March 27 and is slated to close on April 8.
The ₹31.75 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means all proceeds will be received by the company.
The company plans to use the proceeds for funding the purchase of laptops, software subscriptions and cloud hosting, along with working capital needs. Additionally, some funds will be deployed for hiring of manpower and branding, marketing activities, and with general corporate purposes.
Emiac Technologies' IPO price band has been fixed at ₹93 to ₹98 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 1200 shares, with a minimum requirement of at least two lots for retail investors.
The allotment date for Emiac Technologies IPO is fixed as April 9, while the listing of shares is likely to take place on April 13 on BSE SME platform.
Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹8.70 crore from anchor investors.
According to data available on BSE, Emiac Technologies IPO was booked 56% as of 1.07 pm today. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 75% and the retail investor segment saw 76% bids. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion has not received any bids yet.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Emiac Technologies IPO has remained weak. According to data from investorgain.com, Emiac Technologies IPO GMP today is nil. It has remained like this for the last 18 sessions, suggesting a lack of demand for the company's stock in the unofficial market.
At the current GMP, Emiac Technologies IPO listing price could be the same as the offer price.
Emiac Technologies is an AI-driven, technology-enabled digital solutions provider committed to empowering brands with scalable and results-oriented digital services. Its integrated approach enables organisations to scale efficiently, optimise operations, and build a strong and sustainable digital presence.
With a comprehensive suite of services spanning content creation, branding and online reputation management, digital marketing, and technical services and business automation, the company serves as a one-stop partner for brands seeking long-term growth and digital transformation.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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