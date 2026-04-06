Emiac Technologies IPO Day 5: Issue booked 56% so far. Check GMP, price band, and other key details about SME offer

Emiac Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emiac Technologies entered its fifth day of bidding on April 6, with the subscription status managing to cross the halfway mark. The offer opened on March 27 and is slated to close on April 8.
The ₹31.75 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means all proceeds will be received by the company.
The company plans to use the proceeds for funding the purchase of laptops, software subscriptions and cloud hosting, along with working capital needs. Additionally, some funds will be deployed for hiring of manpower and branding, marketing activities, and with general corporate purposes.
Emiac Technologies' IPO price band has been fixed at ₹93 to ₹98 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 1200 shares, with a minimum requirement of at least two lots for retail investors.
The allotment date for Emiac Technologies IPO is fixed as April 9, while the listing of shares is likely to take place on April 13 on BSE SME platform.
Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹8.70 crore from anchor investors.
According to data available on BSE, Emiac Technologies IPO was booked 56% as of 1.07 pm today. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 75% and the retail investor segment saw 76% bids. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion has not received any bids yet.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Emiac Technologies IPO has remained weak. According to data from investorgain.com, Emiac Technologies IPO GMP today is nil. It has remained like this for the last 18 sessions, suggesting a lack of demand for the company's stock in the unofficial market.
At the current GMP, Emiac Technologies IPO listing price could be the same as the offer price.
Emiac Technologies is an AI-driven, technology-enabled digital solutions provider committed to empowering brands with scalable and results-oriented digital services. Its integrated approach enables organisations to scale efficiently, optimise operations, and build a strong and sustainable digital presence.
With a comprehensive suite of services spanning content creation, branding and online reputation management, digital marketing, and technical services and business automation, the company serves as a one-stop partner for brands seeking long-term growth and digital transformation.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.