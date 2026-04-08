Emiac Technologies IPO Day 7: Check latest GMP, subscription status, and other SME IPO details on final day

Emiac Technologies IPO Day 7: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emiac Technologies for subscription on March 27 and will close today, Wednesday, April 8. The Emiac Technologies IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹93-98 per share.

The SME IPO aims to raise ₹31.75 crore from this offering, which entirely a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares with no offer for sale component.

The IPO allotment is expected on Thursday, April 9, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares on Friday, April 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date of April 13, 2026, Monday.

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Emiac Technology IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is muted. The grey market premium (GMP) for the issue is ₹0 on April 8. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹98, same as IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Emiac Technology IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 2.64x by 3:10 pm on Day 7. The retail portion was subscribed 3.21x, and NII portion was booked 3.47x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.02x bids. Moreover, the employee portion was subscribed 1.26x.

The company has received bids for 57.69 lakh shares against 21.84 lakh shares on offer.

Emiac Technology IPO Details The digital marketing services firm said it plans to utilise the IPO proceeds towards purchasing computers, laptops and related accessories, along with software subscriptions and cloud hosting services. A portion of the funds will also be deployed to meet working capital requirements, as well as support hiring, branding, advertising and marketing initiatives, and other general corporate purposes.

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For investors, the minimum bid size has been set at 1,200 equity shares, with bids required in multiples of 1,200 thereafter. The minimum investment for a retail investor stands at ₹1,17,600, equivalent to 2,400 shares.

Separately, Emiac Technologies has already raised ₹8.7 crore through the allotment of 8.88 lakh shares to three investors — Abundantia Capital, Rajasthan Global Securities, and AmitSG Venture Fund.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar. The company has appointed Shreni Shares Ltd as the market maker.

About Emiac Technology Emiac Technology focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help brands scale through innovative digital marketing solutions. Its service offerings span content creation, branding, online reputation management, digital marketing, business process automation, and technical support.

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The company said it integrates AI, automation, and creative strategies to deliver customised solutions aimed at driving measurable outcomes for clients.

In FY25, the firm derived 43.42% of its revenue from content creation, 31.80% from branding and online reputation management, 14.75% from digital marketing, and the remaining 10.03% from business automation and technical services.