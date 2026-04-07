Emiac Technologies IPO Day 6: Issue booked over 1x so far led by retail investors; check GMP, issue details

The Emiac Technologies IPO started on Friday, March 27 and is set to end on Wednesday, April 8. Emiac Technologies IPO price band has been established at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 1,200.

Emiac Technology is a company focused on leveraging AI to assist brands in expanding through innovative digital marketing solutions.

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The firm provides a comprehensive array of services, such as creating content, branding, managing online reputation, digital marketing, automating business processes, and offering technical support.

By integrating AI, automation, and inventive thinking, it crafts personalized strategies that yield tangible outcomes.

In FY 25, the company generated 43.42% of its revenue from the content creation sector, 31.80% from branding and online reputation management, 14.75% from digital marketing, and 10.03% from business automation and technical services.

Emiac Technologies has successfully raised ₹8.7 crore by selling 8.88 lakh shares to three leading investors — Abundantia Capital, Rajasthan Global Securities, and AmitSG Venture Fund.

Emiac Technologies IPO GMP today Emiac Technologies IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹98 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Emiac Technologies IPO details Emiac Technologies has turned to the capital markets to raise ₹31.75 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of 32.4 lakh shares.

The digital marketing services firm plans to use the funds raised from its IPO for the acquisition of computers, laptops, and other associated accessories, along with software subscriptions and cloud hosting services.

Additionally, the capital will be allocated for working capital needs, recruitment, branding, advertising and marketing efforts, as well as general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for this issue. The Market Maker associated with the company is Shreni Shares Ltd.

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Emiac Technologies IPO subscription status Emiac Technologies IPO subscription status is 1.24x on day 6 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 1.34x, and NII portion is booked 1.28x. The QIB segment was booked 1.28x.

The company has received bids for 27,02,400 shares against 21,84,000 shares on offer on the sixth bidding day, at 13:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

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