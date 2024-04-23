Emmforce Autotech IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1 on strong investor interest; check GMP, subscription status, more
Emmforce Autotech IPO subscription opens with a price band of ₹93 to ₹98 per share. The firm raised ₹15.34 crore from anchor investors. The company specialises in drivetrain parts for 4WD and racing cars. Emmforce Autotech IPO GMP at +100 in the grey market.
Automotive niche firm, Emmforce Autotech IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, April 23), and will close on Thursday, April 25. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹93 to ₹98 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO's lot size comprises of 1,200 shares, where investors could place bids for a minimum limit of 1,200 equity shares.
