Emmforce Autotech IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details to know
Emmforce Autotech IPO price band set at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share, with lot size of 1,200 shares. Reserved portions for QIBs, retail, and non-institutional bidders. Basis of allotment on April 26, refunds on April 29, shares likely to be listed on BSE SME on April 30.
Emmforce Autotech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Emmforce Autotech IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 23, and close on Thursday, April 25. Emmforce Autotech IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Bids may be placed for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, and thereafter, for multiples of 1,200 equity shares. The floor price is 9.30 times of the face value and the cap price is 9.80 times of the face value.
