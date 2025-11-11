Emmvee Photovoltaic Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 1% so far — GMP holds steady, hints at 9% listing pop

Emmvee Photovoltaic Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, has opened for bidding today, November 11. The issue will remain open for subscription till November 13.
The company has announced a price band of ₹206– ₹217 per share, looking to raise ₹2,900 crore at the upper end of the range. The company is eyeing a valuation of over ₹15,000 crore.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹756.14 crore by promoters, taking the total issue size to ₹2,900 crore.
Of the total proceeds, over ₹1,621 crore from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay loans and related interest for the company and its key subsidiary, while the remainder will be allocated for general corporate purposes. As of March 2025, Emmvee’s total borrowings stood at around ₹1,950 crore, according to its draft filings.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is set to debut on the stock exchanges on November 18.
The company is among India’s largest integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturers, with production capacities of 7.80 GW for modules and 2.94 GW for cells as of May 31, 2025.
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited stands as the second-largest pure-play, fully integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer in India. The company is recognized as one of the country’s foremost solar PV module producers, known for consistently delivering high-quality and reliable products.
Leveraging its early-mover advantage in adopting advanced, high-efficiency TOPCon cell technology, Emmvee continues to strengthen its technological edge. Its modern and sophisticated manufacturing facilities are designed to ensure high productivity, operational excellence, and sustainable practices.
Furthermore, the company has built enduring partnerships with a wide and diversified customer base, supported by a strong and expanding order book that reflects its credibility and market leadership.
At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 40.7x based on its FY25 earnings and a market capitalization of ₹1,50,238 million post-issue of equity shares.
We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating for the issue.
Emmvee Photovoltaic's IPO kicked off for bidding for the first day today. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm.
As of November 11, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd’s IPO stands at ₹20. With the price band capped at ₹217 per share, the IPO’s estimated listing price is expected to be around ₹237 per share ( ₹217 + ₹20 GMP). This suggests an anticipated listing gain of approximately 9.22% per share over the upper price band.
