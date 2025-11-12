Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 10% so far — GMP plunges sharply

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd entered its second day of bidding today, November 12, after receiving a 9% subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.
On Monday, the solar photovoltaic module and cell manufacturer raised ₹1,305 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.
The ₹2,900-crore IPO, open for subscription until November 13, is priced in the range of ₹206–217 per share. At the upper price band, the company’s valuation is expected to exceed ₹15,000 crore.
The issue consists of a fresh share sale worth ₹2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹756.14 crore by promoters.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, about ₹1,621 crore will be used to repay or prepay borrowings and interest of the company and its key subsidiary, with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes.
The company is a leading integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) module and solar cell manufacturer with an installed production capacity of 7.8 GW for PV modules and 2.94 GW for solar cells as of May 31, 2025.
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.
As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd’s IPO stands at ₹5. With the upper price band fixed at ₹217 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹222 per share ( ₹217 + ₹5 GMP). This translates to an expected listing gain of approximately 2.30% per share, based on the current grey market trends. The GMP is sharply lower than ₹20, the company was commanding yesterday.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is scheduled to list its shares on November 18.
Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO kicked off for second day of bidding today. Investors can place their bids bu 5 pm today. The issue was booked 9% at the end of the first day.
Emmvee’s IPO comes at a time when India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem is entering a major expansion phase. The company operates 7.8 GW of module and 2.94 GW of cell capacity as of June 2025 and plans to nearly double both by mid-2028, supported by equity and IREDA funding. For FY25, revenue stood at ₹2,335 crore, EBITDA at ₹722 crore (31% margin), and PAT at ₹369 crore. The IPO, largely a fresh issue, will reduce debt and fund growth. At the upper band, valuations of ~41x FY25 earnings and ~22x EV/EBITDA look rich relative to peers, leaving little room for execution missteps. Strengths include backward integration and alignment with India’s renewable policy push, while risks lie in customer concentration, capital intensity, and global module price volatility. Emmvee is a structural clean-energy play, but investors should treat it as a medium-term industrial story where operational scaling, not short-term listing gains, will define success.
— Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS
