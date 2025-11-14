Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

The allotment of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO is all set to be finalised on Friday, November 14. The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on November 11 and closed on November 13.

The IPO received a tepid response from investors, failed to get fully subscribed in the three-day subscription period. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power issue was subscribed 97%, with bids for 7,50,44,538 shares against 7,74,27,183 shares available, as per NSE data.

The qualified institutional buyers’ (QIB) segment saw 1.26 times subscription, while the retail individual investor (RII) category was subscribed 1.10 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 30% subscription.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO GMP today The shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO are currently trading at ₹0 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO is +0.

The estimated listing price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO is likely to same as the issue price of ₹217.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO allotment Investors who placed their bids on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO can check the status of their bids by visiting the websites of the NSE, BSE, or KFin Technologies.

How to check Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO allotment status? KFin Technologies Go to the IPO section on the registrar’s website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ 2. Choose ‘Emmvee Photovoltaic Ltd’ from the list of available IPOs.

3. Provide either your Demat account number, PAN, or IPO application number.

4. Finally, click on ‘Submit’ to view your status.

NSE Go to NSE’s IPO status page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids 2. Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. From the list of IPOs, pick ‘EMMVEE’

4. Enter your PAN and application number

5. Click ‘Submit’ to view your details

BSE Visit BSE website - https://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. 2. Select ‘Equity’ under issue type, then choose ‘Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd’ from the list of public issues.

3. Enter either your PAN or IPO application number.

4. Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO details

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,144 crore along with an offer for sale of ₹756 crore by the promoters.

The total issue size of ₹2,900 crore is priced between ₹206 and ₹217 per share. At the top end of this range, the company is aiming for a valuation of around ₹15,000 crore.

From the fresh capital raised, ₹1,621 crore will be allocated toward repaying or prepaying certain loans taken by the company and its subsidiary. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes. According to the draft filings, Emmvee’s total borrowings were nearly ₹1,950 crore as of March 2025.