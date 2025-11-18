Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, November) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website,Emmvee Photovoltaic share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Emmvee Photovoltaic share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the equity shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, November 14. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, November 17. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and retail investors (NIIS), Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO subscription status was 97% on the final day of bidding on Thursday, November 13, as per BSE data.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP today Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹217 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP today is trending downward and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹20, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO - Is it a good bet? Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said that Emmvee stands to benefit from India’s renewable manufacturing push. Still, the cyclical nature of solar pricing and execution risks around expansion warrant a measured approach. Investors with medium- to long-term horizons may consider modest exposure, viewing it as a structural play on India’s energy transition rather than a short-term valuation bet.

Financially, Emmvee’s growth trajectory is striking — revenues tripled from ₹644 crore in FY23 to ₹2,360 crore in FY25, while profit margins surged to nearly 16%. The robust Q1 FY26 performance (PAT ₹187 crore) indicates sustained operating leverage. However, valuations already appear to price in much of this optimism, with a post-issue P/E of ~40x FY25 earnings and ~20x FY26 annualized, making it a fully valued offering, according Bhavik Joshi.

