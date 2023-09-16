EMS IPO allotment announced. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:14 PM IST
EMs IPO GMP today: Shares of the compnay are available at a premium of ₹100 in grey market today
EMS IPO: Allotment of shares has been finalised and now focus has shifted towards EMS IPO listing date, which is most likely on 21st September 2023. Those who have applied for the EMS IPO can now check their EMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website — kosmic.kfintech.com. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct bse link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started