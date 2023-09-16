comScore
EMS IPO allotment announced. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
EMS IPO: Allotment of shares has been finalised and now focus has shifted towards EMS IPO listing date, which is most likely on 21st September 2023. Those who have applied for the EMS IPO can now check their EMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website — kosmic.kfintech.com. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct bse link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have remained steady after EMS IPO allotment. According to market observers, EMS Limited shares are available at a premium of 100 in grey market today.

EMS IPO GMP today

Market observers said that EMS IPO grey market premium (GMP) is 100, which is unchanged from Friday GMP. They said that EMS IPO GMP has remained steady as stock market sentiments are highly bullish after Nifty and Sensex hitting new life-time highs on Friday. They said that primary market is expected to continue bullish trend in regard to EMS IPO. They said that grey market is trying to signal that EMS IPO listing would be around 311 ( 211 + 100), which is around 50 per cent higher from EMS IPO price band of 200 to 211 per equity share.

EMS IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Click at 'equity';

3] Select or write EMS IPO at issue name space;

4] Write application number;

5] Fill in your PAN card number;

6] Click at 'I'm not a robot;

7] Click at 'search'.

Your application status become available on the computer monitor.

EMS IPO allotment status check KFin Tech

1] Login at direct KFin Tech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select EMS IPO;

3] Click at Application number;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter captcha;

6] Click at 'SUBMIT' option.

Your application status become available on the computer monitor.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 01:19 PM IST
