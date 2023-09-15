EMS IPO allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST
EMS IPO GMP today is ₹100, say market observers
EMS IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be done anytime today as most likely EMS IPO allotment date is 15th September 2023. However, after share allocation, bidders need not to move from pillar to post as they can check EMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE websire or at the website of official registrar of the EMS IPO. KFin Technologies have been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.
