EMS IPO allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

EMS IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be done anytime today as most likely EMS IPO allotment date is 15th September 2023. However, after share allocation, bidders need not to move from pillar to post as they can check EMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE websire or at the website of official registrar of the EMS IPO. KFin Technologies have been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of EMS IPO allotment, grey market is dropping hint that EMS IPO may have a strong listing. According to market observers, shares of EMS Limited are available at a premium of ₹100 in grey market today.

EMS IPO GMP today Market observers said that EMS IPO grey market premium (GMNP) today is ₹100, which was ₹25 lower from its Thursday GMP of ₹125. They said that issue is price at ₹200 to ₹211 and hence, despite lowering of the grey market mood, EMS IPO listing may deliver whopping premium to the lucky allottees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS IPO alllotment links As told earlier, EMS IPO allotment status can be checked at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Tech website — kosmic.kfintech.com. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

EMS IPO allotment status check on BSE A bidder can login at direct BSE link mentioned above and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check EMS IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Click at 'equity';

3] Select or write EMS IPO at issue name space;

4] Write application number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Fill in your PAN card number;

6] Click at 'I'm not a robot;

7] Click at 'search'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your application status become available on the computer monitor.

EMS IPO allotment status check on KFin Tech A bidder will be able to check EMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at direct KFin Tech link mentioned above and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFin Tech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select EMS IPO;

3] Click at Application number;

4] Enter application number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Enter captcha;

6] Click at 'SUBMIT' option.

Your application status become available on the computer monitor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}