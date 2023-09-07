EMS IPO: Check price band, GMP, other key things to know as issue opens tomorrow2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The total EMS IPO size is ₹321.24 crore comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹146 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares.
EMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EMS Ltd, the water and sewerage infra solutions provider, opens for public subscription on September 8, Friday. The company offers water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services.
