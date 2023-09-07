comScore
EMS IPO: Check price band, GMP, other key things to know as issue opens tomorrow

 2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The total EMS IPO size is ₹321.24 crore comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹146 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares.

EMS IPO opens on September 8 and will close on September 12. The shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. (Image: Company Website)Premium
EMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EMS Ltd, the water and sewerage infra solutions provider, opens for public subscription on September 8, Friday. The company offers water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services.

EMS IPO will close on September 12 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Here are key things to know about EMS IPO:

EMS IPO Dates: The public issue will open for subscription on September 8, Friday, and will close on September 12, Tuesday. 

EMS IPO Details: The total EMS IPO size is 321.24 crore comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth 146 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares.

EMS IPO Selling Shareholders: The company’s promoter and founder Ramveer Singh will sell 82.94 lakh shares in the OFS. Singh holds 97.81% stake in the company.

EMS IPO Price Band: The company has fixed the IPO price band at 200-211 per share.

EMS IPO Lot Size: The lot size of EMS IPO is 70 shares. The minimum investment amount required for retail shareholders is 14,770.

EMS IPO Share Reservation: The company has reserved about 50% of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% is reserved for retail investors.

EMS IPO Objective: EMS Ltd intends to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

EMS IPO Lead Manager, Registrar: Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager for EMS IPO, while KFin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

EMS IPO Listing Date and Timeline: The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on September 15 and the company will initiate refunds on September 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on September 20. EMS shares are expected to be listed on September 21, Thursday, on both the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

EMS IPO GMP Today: EMS IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 125 per share. This is higher than the GMP of 115 per share on September 6, as per data on IPOWatch.

The GMP today indicates that EMS Ltd shares are trading at a premium of 125 per share to the issue price, in the grey market. 

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EMS share price is 336 apiece, which is 59.24% higher than the IPO price of 211.

About EMS Ltd

EMS Ltd provides sewerage solutions, water supply systems, water and waste treatment facilities, electrical transmission and distribution, road and allied works, and operates and maintains water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) and wastewater scheme projects (WWSPs) for governmental authorities/bodies.

The company bids for tenders issued by CPWD, State Governments and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for developing WWSPs and WSSPs on EPC or HAM basis.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
