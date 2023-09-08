comScore
EMS IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of water treatment and waste water management company EMS opened on Friday, September 8, and has been subscribed 3.74 times, receiving positive response from all categories of investors. The public issue will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, September 12 2023. The book build issue aims to raise 321.24 crore from the issue. Earlier today, the issue was fully subscribed within few hours of opening of the bidding process.

EMS IPO Subscription Status

EMS IPO has been subscribed 3.78 times so far on day 1 as the issue received bids for 4,03,01,520 shares as against 1,07,87,431 shares on the offer, till 5:00 pm.

The issue has been subscribed 4.77 times in the Retail Investors' category and 5.98 times in Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion has been booked 0.09 times on day 1, as per data available on BSE.

EMS IPO GMP today

EMS IPO GMP today or grey market premium is 120 per share, lower than the previous trading session, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EMS is 331 apiece, which is 56.87 per cent higher than the IPO price of 200- 211 per share.

The company aims to raise 321.24 crore from its initial offer out of which 146.24 crore is expected from fresh issues while rest 175 crore is reserved for an offer for sale (OFS). It has fixed price band of the public issue at 200 to 211 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public offer will comprise 70 company shares.

The finalisation of share allocation is expected on September 15 2023. The public issue is expected to list on September 21 2023 on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. KFin Technologies has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 05:51 PM IST
