EMS IPO subscribed 3.74 times; NIIs bid highest on first day of issue1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 05:51 PM IST
EMS IPO Subscription Status: The portion reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) saw the highest response across the three groups with a subscription of 6.13 times.
EMS IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of water treatment and waste water management company EMS opened on Friday, September 8, and has been subscribed 3.74 times, receiving positive response from all categories of investors. The public issue will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, September 12 2023. The book build issue aims to raise ₹321.24 crore from the issue. Earlier today, the issue was fully subscribed within few hours of opening of the bidding process.
