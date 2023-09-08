EMS IPO: GMP, review, subscription status, other details in 10 points. Apply or not?3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:47 AM IST
EMS IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹125 in grey market today, say market observers
EMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EMS Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 12th September 2023. The book build issue aims to raise ₹321.24 crore from its initial offer. The water treatment and waste water management company has fixed EMS IPO price band at ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, shares of EMS Limited are available for trade in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, EMS shares are available at a premium of ₹125 in grey market today.
