EMS IPO: GMP, subscription status review, other details. Apply or not?3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 02:16 PM IST
EMS IPO GMP today is ₹125, say market observers
EMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EMs Limited opened for subscription on 8th September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 12th September 2023. Waste water management service provider company has fixed EMS IPO price band at ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹321.24 crore from this initial offer. As per the EMS IPO subscription status, the public issue got fully subscribed on day one of bidding. As per the market observers, grey market is also showing bullish sentiments in regard to the public offer. They said that shares of EMS Limited are available at a premium of ₹125 in grey market today.
