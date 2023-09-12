EMS IPO: Issue subscribed over 23 times on day 3 so far; retail portion booked 22.6x2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:42 PM IST
EMS IPO subscribed 23.02 times on day 3 so far; retail portion subscribed 22.64 times, NII portion 50.04 times, QIBs portion 2.74 times.
EMS IPO Subscription Status: EMS IPO was subscribed 23.02 times on day 3 so far. EMS IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 8, and will close today (Tuesday, September 12).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started