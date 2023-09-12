EMS IPO last day today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:22 AM IST
EMS IPO subscribed 15.05 times on day 2, with retail investors responding favorably. The IPO is expected to have a strong listing.
EMS IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 8, and will close today (Tuesday, September 12). Retail investors responded favourably overall to EMS IPO's first two subscription days. EMS IPO was subscribed 15.05 times on day 2, and the offer was subscribed 3.77 times on day 1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started