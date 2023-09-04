EMS IPO opens this week: GMP, price band, dates and other details to know3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:38 PM IST
EMS IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 8, and closes on Tuesday, September 12.
EMS IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 8, and closes on Tuesday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for EMS IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 7. EMS IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. EMS IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter. EMS IPO floor price is 20 times the face value and the cap price is 21.10 times the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started