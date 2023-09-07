EMS Ltd IPO: EMS IPO raises ₹96.37 crore from anchor investors; details here3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
EMS IPO raises ₹96.37 crore from anchor investors. IPO opens on Sep 8 and closes on Sep 12. IPO price band: ₹200-211 per share.
EMS IPO anchor investors: EMS IPO has raised about ₹96.37 crore from anchor investors today. EMS IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 8, and closes on Tuesday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for EMS IPO took place today.
